Live Blog: Chicago Officials Prepared for Planned Protests Wednesday

5:26 p.m.: Daley Plaza Protesters Plan to March to Jackson/Columbus

The crowd at Daley Plaza. They're marching to Jackson & Columbus shortly. Their message: every vote counts.

4:37 p.m.: Traffic Disruptions Possible Near Daley Plaza

A series of demonstrations planned near Chicago's Daley Plaza could impact traffic in the area, according to social media posts by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

At 5 pm, protest activity/traffic disruptions expected at DaleyPlaza 50 W. Washington. Expect possible street closures in the area.

4:30 p.m.: Chicago Police Prepared for Protests, Demonstrations Wednesday

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the department says it is “preparing to facilitate anticipated demonstrations while ensuring that First Amendment rights are protected:”

Multiple demonstrations are planned for Wednesday, including several at Chicago’s Daley Plaza in the first block of West Washington Street.

While police and officials are remaining vigilant about any potential issues, things remained calm in the city Tuesday, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised Chicago residents for being peaceful as election returns began to come in.

“As we anxiously await the outcome of the presidential and other races, I am heartened that our city remains calm and peaceful,” Lightfoot said. “This election has generated a lot of emotions on all sides. There will be a lot of chatter until the election results are verified, but it’s crucial for us as a city to be focused and diligent to be sure, but also calm and peaceful. Let’s channel our emotions into a productive expression of our First Amendment rights.”

Although things did remain peaceful in downtown, the Wabash Avenue bridge was raised Tuesday in a preemptive move to ward off potential unrest near Trump Tower, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Some businesses in the downtown area also boarded up their windows and doors, while Chicago police stepped up patrols.