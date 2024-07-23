‘Little Library' in NW Indiana blown up by fireworks, suspects sought

Police in Highland, Indiana, were asking for the public's assistance in locating the individuals who blew up a "Little Library" at a neighborhood park this past weekend.

At around 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to Brantwood Park, where an unknown person had used a firework to blow up the "Little Library" at the corner of Lincoln Street and Woodward Avenue, the Highland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Debris and books were scattered throughout the area following the explosion. The library was deemed a total loss, police said.

Two similar incidents recently occurred at the same location. Following the latest incident, residents reported hearing a vehicle with a "very loud" muffler leave the area.

Such libraries are free bookcases placed throughout neighborhoods to provide free access to books. Police have asked those who live nearby to check their doorbell or security cameras around the timeframe in question.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highland Police Department at 219-838-3184.