Did you name a baby in 2023? According to one report, plenty of people ended up selecting the same name for their new bundle of joy.

According to the baby and pregnancy website Babycenter, the name Noah in 2023 knocked the name Liam out of the number 1 spot.

Liam, which came in second place for 2023, held the crown for the last five years, the site said.

Additionally, several other boys names were newly added to the top 10 list for 2023, including Ezra and Luca, the site said.

The top 10 list of baby girl names saw some changes as well, Babycenter said.

"Girls names starting with 'M' are rising in popularity," the site said, with a "spike" in registrations for Miley, McKinley, Mavis, Milan and Mallory.

Top baby name lists are determined by baby names parents register through Babycenter.com for any given year. The top 10 baby boy and girl names registered with Babycenter.com for 2023 can be found below.

Top 10 baby boy names for 2023, according to Babycenter:

Noah Liam Oliver Elijah Mateo Lucas Levi Leo Ezra Luca

Top 10 baby girl names for 2023, according to Babycenter:

Olivia Emma Amelia Sophia Charlotte Ava Isabella Mia Luna Evelyn

In 2022, the top baby girl names were the same, although Sophia, Charlotte and Isabella appeared further down. Top boys names for 2022 included James and Asher, the list showed.

The site also tracks in real-time baby names for 2024. According to Babycenter, the following names rank as the top 10 baby boy names for 2024, as of January:

Noah Liam Oliver Elijah Mateo Lucas Asher Ezra Michael James

Here's a live look at the top 10 baby girl names for 2024 as of January, according to Babycenter:

Olivia Isabella Amelia Sophia Emma Charlotte Ava Ellie Aurora Luna

The full lists from Babycenter can be found here.