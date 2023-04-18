Lineup for 2023 Pride Fest in Chicago Announced

Chicago's annual Pride Fest announced its lineup Tuesday, bringing headliners like Heather Small, Slayyyter Meet Me @ The Altar, JORDY and Eureka O'Hara to the city for the summer event.

Pride Fest, slated to take place June 17-18 in the Northalsted community, will also feature artists like Nick Osin, Shab, Ultra Naté, Ariana and the Rose, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute and Ultrabeat.

This year's event is expected to include a youth pride space and a number of additional attractions as more than 60,000 attendees are expected. The event takes place the weekend before the annual Chicago Pride Parade.

“We come together in June to celebrate community and uplift each other in the struggle for equality and human rights," said Northalsted Vice-President and lead event organizer, Mark Liberson. "Despite decades of progress, the need for Pride has not lessened, as outright attacks, especially on transgender and BIPOC members of our community, are ongoing.”

See the full schedule below:

Bud Light North Stage

Saturday, June 17, 2023

1:00pm - Pride Fest Drag Show

2:00pm - Eureka O’Hara

2:30pm - Pride Fest Drag Show

3:45pm - Servin’ Fysh Dance Co.

4:00pm - Meet Me @ The Altar

5:00pm - Ultrabeat

6:45pm - Pride Fest Drag Show

8:00pm - Shab

8:30pm - Nick Osin

9:15pm - Heather Small (M People)

Sunday, June 18 2023

12:00pm - Proud Pet Parade with Miss Foozie

1:00pm - Pride Fest Drag Show

2:00pm - Slayyyter

3:00pm - Pride Fest Drag Show

4:00pm - Ultra Nate

5:15pm - Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

6:50pm - Pride Fest Drag Show

8:00pm - Ariana and the Rose

8:45pm - JORDY

SOUTH STAGE

Saturday, June 17, 2023

1:00pm - Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus

1:45pm - Chicago Spirit Brigade

2:30pm - Bev Rage & The Drinks

3:30pm - Firebrand

4:00pm - Hello Weekend

6:00pm - Too Much Molly Band

8:00pm - Sixteen Candles

Sunday, June 18 2023

12:30pm - Chicago Spirit Brigade

1:00pm - Proud Pet Parade w/Miss Foozie, Awards

1:30pm - Lakeside Pride

Peach Presents:

TBD - AZN INVZN ft. Chess Knight+Supes Base

TBD - Bonita Appleblunt

TBD - BbyMutha

TBD - AZN INVZN ft. Chess Knight+Supes Base

TBD - Cookiee Kawaii

TBD - C*nty Meme

TBD - MochaMocha2.0 Presents: The Body Confidence Queens

TBD - The Vixen Presents: Black Girl Magic

Waveland Stage

Saturday, June 17, 2023

1:00pm - Barker

2:30pm - Miss Toto

4:00pm - Martin

5:30pm - Alexis Tucci

7:00pm - DJ Bryan

8:30pm - Ca$h Era

Host - Sasha Love

Sunday, June 18, 2023

11:00am - Radio Show

1:00pm - Janky

3:30pm - Chomper

5:00pm - Dom Brown

6:30pm - DJ Xtasy

8:00pm - DIOX