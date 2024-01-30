LCD Soundsystem announces 2024 tour stopping in only 5 US cities — including Chicago

Dance-punk band LCD Soundsytem has announced a 2024 tour that's stopping in only four U.S. cities -- and Chicago is one of them.

The cult favorite band announced their tour, currently set to stop in five U.S. states, last week on Instagram.

The "LCD Soundsystem Kinda Tour 2024" kicks off its U.S. leg May 12 in Salt Lake City.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The group will play four shows in Chicago at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom over Memorial Day weekend: May 24, 25, 26 and 27, the post said.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public Friday. Presales through Live Nation were underway Tuesday.