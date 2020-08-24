Latest Updates in Kenosha: City Adds Monday Curfew, Governor Activates National Guard

Note: Press conferences and live video will be available in the player above as they occur.

Video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a Black man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday evening.

Jacob Blake was hospitalized in serious condition following the shooting by officers at about 5 p.m. Sunday as they were responding to a “domestic incident,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.

Police in the city, which is in the southeastern corner of Wisconsin about 40 miles south of Milwaukee and 50 miles north of Chicago, did not provide details about what led to the shooting, but said the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

The shooting sparked a night of unrest that saw a state of emergency, a citywide curfew and now numerous addresses by state and city officials.

Kenosha Issues Monday Night Curfew After Black Man Shot by Police

A curfew will go into effect Monday night in Kenosha County hours after businesses were damaged and vehicles were burned during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man that sparked anger nationwide.

Police did not immediately disclose the race of the three officers at the scene or say whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, and they released no details on the domestic dispute.

A state of emergency curfew was first put in place amid protests and riots Sunday night and expired at 7 a.m. Monday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the new curfew, which was issued Monday afternoon, goes into effect at 8 p.m. and is set to expire at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Activates National Guard After Kenosha Police Shooting, Unrest

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help provide support to law enforcement agencies after a night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Evers’ office, the “limited mobilization” of National Guard soldiers will be used to help protect infrastructure, including fire stations and utilities.

“I know folks across our state will be making their voices heard in Kenosha and in communities across Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “Every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe.”

'Shot 7 Times in Front of His Children': Lt. Governor of Wis. Says Police Shooting Not an Accident

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Monday the police shooting of a Black man by Kenosha officers "wasn't an accident," after the man was shot seven times in the back "in front of his children."

"This wasn't bad police work," Barnes said in an address Monday. "This felt like some sort of vendetta taken out on a member of our community."

Speaking alongside Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Barnes said "the irony isn't lost on me that Jacob Blake was actually trying to deescalate a situation in his community, but the responding officer didn't feel the need to do the same."

Barnes said "leaders at every level of government have an obligation to hear the demands for justice for those who are marching in the streets."

"You'd think after the past few months of people who are stepping up to demand justice that police departments, chiefs of police, even police unions would rush to implement some sort of reform," he said. "That hasn't happened or else you wouldn't have seen the actions that we all had to see last night. The people of our state are done waiting for their leaders and elected officials to show up."

Wisconsin Governor Calls for Special Session to Pass Police Reforms After Kenosha Officers Shoot Black Man in the Back

The shooting by police in Wisconsin of a Black man sparked strong words of condemnation from the state's Democratic governor, who called for a special legislative session to consider a package of police reforms.

"More than two months ago now, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and I announced a package of legislation to increase accountability and transparency in policing in Wisconsin," Gov. Tony Evers said in a livestreamed address.

"This package invests in community violence interruption programs and works to address the issue of inappropriate use of force by individuals in law enforcement, prohibits dangerous police practices, builds upon the work of the Law Enforcement Standards Board and strengthens accountability measures," Evers continued, calling them "common sense policies that transcend political debate.

Lightfoot, Brown React to ‘God-Awful' Video of Police Shooting Man in the Back in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she was "deeply disturbed" by video of police shooting a Black man several times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, a video CPD Supt. David Brown called "god-awful" as outrage grows over the incident.

"Yesterday in Wisconsin, a police officer shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, a father, 7 times in the back," Lightfoot tweeted Monday morning. "I am deeply disturbed by the video capturing part of the incident. I urge civil & criminal authorities to pursue an immediate & thorough investigation of the shooting."

The shooting and video circulating online sparked massive protests and unrest overnight in Kenosha, with cars set on fire and windows smashed as police used tear gas to disperse groups.

"I have seen the video in Kenosha; it's god-awful to watch. It is," Brown said. "And again, we don't want to make any kind of assumptions based on a preliminary investigation that's just started but again, the video looks god-awful. Hopefully more will be revealed by law enforcement in Wisconsin sooner rather than later."

Video Shows Police in Kenosha Shooting Black Man in Back

Video was posted to social media Sunday evening following the shooting, appearing to be taken from across the street.

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

The video shows three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at the man as he walked around the front of a parked SUV.

As the man opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle. Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.