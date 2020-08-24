Metra

Metra Suspends Some Train Lines Through Kenosha Monday Night Due to ‘Civil Unrest'

The last train scheduled to leave from Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:35 p.m. will not operate past Waukegan

Metra announced that some train lines typically running through Kenosha will not operate Monday night, citing "civil unrest" and "curfew restrictions."

According to the Metra Union Pacific North Line Twitter account, the last train scheduled to leave from Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:35 p.m. will not operate past Waukegan "due to civil unrest/curfew restrictions in Kenosha."

Metra said the Union Pacific North Line's Tuesday train scheduled to leave Kenosha at 5:51 a.m. will now depart from Waukegan.

Early Sunday morning, Metra tweeted that an outbound train scheduled to arrive in Kenosha at 2:15 a.m. would instead end at Waukegan at 1:50 a.m., citing "police activity."

A curfew will go into effect Monday Night in Kenosha County hours after businesses were damaged and vehicles were burned during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man that sparked anger nationwide.

Jacob Blake, 31, was hospitalized in serious condition following the shooting by officers about 5 p.m. Sunday as they were responding to a “domestic incident,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.

