Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Activates National Guard After Kenosha Police Shooting, Unrest

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help provide support to law enforcement agencies after a night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Evers’ office, the “limited mobilization” of National Guard soldiers will be used to help protect infrastructure, including fire stations and utilities.

“I know folks across our state will be making their voices heard in Kenosha and in communities across Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “Every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe.”

Just in: @GovEvers is activating the Wisconsin National Guard to Kenosha County. Calls it a “limited mobilization.”



Several local civil rights and social justice groups were critical of Evers when he activated the National Guard in response to protests earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/nJTag28FDK — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) August 24, 2020

The activation comes after a night of protests and unrest in Kenosha, with police officers deploying tear gas early Monday morning to disperse hundreds of individuals who took to the streets after the shooting.

Video posted on social media appears to show three officers shouting and pointing their weapons at the man, identified as Jacob Blake, as he walked around the front of a parked vehicle. When he opened the door and leaned inside, an officer grabbed his shirt and then fired into the car.

At least seven shots can be heard on the graphic video.

The man was immediately rushed to the hospital, and violent unrest followed, with vehicles set ablaze in multiple locations and windows smashed at businesses in downtown Kenosha. An overnight curfew was announced, and tear gas was used to disperse individuals still on city streets early Monday morning.

The case has garnered national attention, with political leaders calling for a full investigation of the incident.