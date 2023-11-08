Crete Monee High School

‘Unfounded rumor' leads to lockdown, large police presence at Crete-Monee High School

By James Neveau and NBC 5 Staff

A large police presence is being reported near suburban Crete-Monee High School Wednesday afternoon after what officials say was an "unfounded rumor."

According to school officials, the high school went into a red lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is "now complete," and according to school officials, an "unfounded rumor" led to the massive police response to the scene.

A lockdown has been lifted at the school, and police remain on the scene at this time.

According to Total Traffic, Exchange Street is closed between Sangamon Street and Kings Road in Crete due to the law enforcement response.

Parents are being asked to remain patient as school is dismissed for the day.

There is no confirmed information on what triggered the response, but Crete police say there is not an active shooter on the scene.

We will update this story with details as they become available.

