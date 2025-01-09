Large fire engulfs building on Chicago's Northwest Side

A large fire broke out at a residential building in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday afternoon, necessitating a large response from firefighters.

The blaze broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Drummond Place at a 2.5 story building, according to Chicago fire officials.

The fire further expanded into a two-alarm fire, officials said.

2-11 Fire - 5553 W Drummond Pl all companies working pic.twitter.com/iHYazYMy0C — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 9, 2025

Footage posted by the Chicago Fire Department shortly after 1:30 p.m. showed flames emerging through the roof of the structure.

5553 Drummond. 2 11 alarm 2.5 story frame heavy fire upper level. Going defensive. Exposure to the east ignition. pic.twitter.com/8a8JG2SulU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 9, 2025

NBC Chicago has reached out to the American Red Cross to inquire on any possible displacements from the fire.

There was no further information available.