Belmont Cragin

Large fire engulfs building on Chicago's Northwest Side

The fire broke out in Belmont Cragin early Thursday afternoon

By NBC Chicago Staff

A large fire broke out at a residential building in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday afternoon, necessitating a large response from firefighters.

The blaze broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Drummond Place at a 2.5 story building, according to Chicago fire officials.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The fire further expanded into a two-alarm fire, officials said.

Footage posted by the Chicago Fire Department shortly after 1:30 p.m. showed flames emerging through the roof of the structure.

NBC Chicago has reached out to the American Red Cross to inquire on any possible displacements from the fire.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

2 rounds of snow coming to Chicago area as winter storms brew in the southern US

Wildfires 2 hours ago

Did you see smoky skies this morning, Chicago? Here's why

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Belmont Cragin
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us