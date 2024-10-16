Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

One of Wisconsin's most popular winter events won't be returning this year, the creators announced Wednesday.

Known as Winter Realms, the Ice Castles winter attraction said "record-breaking warm weather experienced in the area over the last few years" has posed challenges that prevent them from "delivering the magical experience that guests have come to love."

Last winter, the attraction was forced to close early due to warm temperatures. In 2023, the event had only a three-day season.

"Creating a magical winter experience is something that the creators of both Winter Realms and Ice Castles take tremendous pride in. The company will spend the next year focusing on innovating a concept that lives up to the standards guests expect and deserve and hope to return to Lake Geneva in the future," Ice Castles said in a statement.

The company said it hopes to return to the region with a new kind of experience "soon," but offered no timetable.

“It has been a true pleasure to host our enchanting winter attraction at Geneva National, where we have had the joy of creating lasting memories for families and friends over the years. We are incredibly thankful for the support received and the happiness we have shared with the thousands of guests," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement.