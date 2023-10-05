Police in Lake County are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found inside a vehicle at a gas station with a gunshot wound in what they're calling a homicide.

According to a press release from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, officers from the Round Lake area at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday began searching for a cellphone that had dialed 911. A Round Lake Beach Police Officer then located a vehicle at a gas station near Cedar Lake Road and Rollins Road that appeared to be damaged by gunfire.

The officer then discovered a 17-year-old boy inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The boy, of Fox Lake, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Further investigation revealed the boy was a passenger in the vehicle which was involved in a shooting in the area of Midland Drive and Sycamore Drive, Lake County officials said.

According to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, a preliminary investigation showed the driver of the vehicle, the victim and another passenger stopped in the area to meet someone. The group was approached by at least one person on foot, and a shooting took place shortly after, the release said.

Following the shooting, the person fled the scene on foot. The driver also fled the scene, officials said.

According to the release, the driver then drove to the gas station, where officers located the victim and the vehicle.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy, officials said, and anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Round Lake Police Department at 847-546-8112.