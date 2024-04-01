Lake County deputies arrest kidnapping suspect who lured woman into SUV with flat tire ruse: police

A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman who he convinced to pull onto the side of a road and enter his SUV after claiming her vehicle had a flat tire, authorities said.

Jonatan Luna Carrasco, 28, of North Chicago, was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping on March 30, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, a woman called 911 at around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 25 and reported that her friend had been kidnapped. Deputies learned that the women had left a club in Waukegan and were traveling on Route 41 in Wadsworth when Luna-Carrasco pulled up and informed them that they had a flat tire, police said.

The women then pulled over, as did Luna-Carrasco. He told the victim, a 22-year-old woman from Whitewater, Wisconsin, that he would help change the flat tire and encouraged her to stay warm inside his vehicle, police said.

After the victim got into his SUV, Luna-Carrasco drove away with the woman against her will. The victim later jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a home to ask for help, police said.

According to authorities, detectives believed Luna-Carrasco was attempting to take the victim to an unknown location. While his intentions weren't clear, the victim indicated that Luna-Carrasco made sexually suggestive comments after kidnapping her, according to police. As part of their investigation, deputies used camera technology to locate a vehicle that matched the description of Luna Carrasco's.

In a news release, sheriff's officials explained that they believed Feb. 25 wasn't the first time Luna-Carrasco committed kidnapping. urged anyone who had been victimized or who had additional information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000.

Luna-Carrasco remained in custody at the Lake County Jail on Monday evening.