Lainey Wilson named as first headliner of Summerfest 2025

Next year's event kicks off on June 19

By NBC Chicago Staff

Lainey Wilson performs a medley during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Organizers of Summerfest in Milwaukee have announced country icon Lainey Wilson as the first headliner of next year’s event along the shores of Lake Michigan.

Officials made the announcement Monday, just days before tickets go on sale to the annual event.

Wilson’s most recent album “Whirlwind” was released in August, hitting the top-10 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard’s top country album charts.

She also hit the road in support of the album on the Country’s Cool Again Tour.

Her last album “Bell Bottom Country” captured a Grammy for Best Country Album, and she won five Country Music Association Awards in 2023, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Summerfest takes place each summer in Milwaukee, featuring hundreds of artists on 12 different stages, according to organizers.

Tickets for the 2025 event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Summerfest will take place June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5 next summer, according to organizers.

More information can be found on the Summerfest website.

