business news

These 35 stores will be open on Labor Day, from supermarkets to pharmacies and more

From groceries stores to home improvement retailers and beyond, here's what will be open on Labor Day.

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

NBCDFW.com

If you're planning an end-of-summer barbecue on Labor Day, and there's a chance you might need to make a trip to the store for last-minute items -- or perhaps you might go shopping because you have the day off work -- you might want to check store hours before heading out.

Some retailers will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule. From groceries stores to home improvement retailers and beyond, here's what will be open on Labor Day and which stores will be closed:

Open

  • Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but you're encouraged to check Aldi's website for the specific hours at your local store.
  • Barnes and Noble
  • Best Buy
  • Cermak Fresh Market
  • CVS
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Kohl's
  • Kroger
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Mariano's
  • Marshalls
  • Meijer
  • Menards
  • Michael's
  • Petco
  • Pete's Fresh Market
  • Petsmart
  • Ross
  • Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.
  • Sierra
  • Staples
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe's
  • Tony's Fresh Market
  • Walgreen's
  • Walmart
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Closed

  • Costco

This article tagged under:

business news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us