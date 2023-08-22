Every year, a special American holiday comes around: Labor Day. It’s a significant day, a time when we stop to say thanks and give credit to the hard work of the country’s workers.

As families get together, parades march down the streets and grills cook up delicious food, there’s more to this day than just a mark on the calendar.

Let’s take a look at the story behind this cherished national holiday:

Although it was initially acknowledged by activists and certain states, the first major Labor Day celebration unfolded on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City.

During the late 19th century, the average laborer often worked seven days a week, 12 hours a day, including child laborers as young as five years old.

Labor unions progressively rallied for reforms, advocating for a day dedicated to honoring the working class.

The making of a national holiday

On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making Labor Day a national holiday to be observed on the first Monday of September every year.

The way Labor Day is celebrated today, with parties and parades, is very similar to how it was celebrated initially in 1882.

According to the Department of Labor, advocates for the holiday said a parade would show “‘the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations’ of the community."

There were often festivals too, allowing workers and their families to have fun together, in celebration of their economic contributions.

Over time, the holiday gained more focus on its economic and civil significance, with speeches given to honor American workers.

Today, Labor Day is observed primarily as the final celebration to end the summer.