Kroger, Mariano's Add Illinois Locations to List of Vaccination Options

Several Kroger and Mariano's locations in Illinois will now serve as vaccination sites in Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Kroger has added 17 locations in southern and central Illinois and six Mariano’s locations in northern Illinois.

Kroger's website said "limited quantities are available at select locations," particularly for seniors, health care workers, long-term care facilities' residents and staff, and non-health care frontline essential workers.

The announcement makes Kroger and Mariano's the latest drug store and grocery chain pharmacies to offer vaccinations in Illinois.

Hy-Vee announced last week that it was opening up several locations in Illinois for vaccinations as well.

Already, 92 Walgreens and 92 Jewel-Osco locations in Illinois have started vaccinations or opened up appointments for eligible Illinois residents.

Phase 1B opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

The state said "additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments" in the coming days as well.

A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed that the big-box retailer will also start providing inoculations in the city of Chicago as well as in Indiana along with six other states.

The company has already been providing vaccinations in New Mexico and Arkansas, where it's headquartered. (For more information on their vaccine rollout click here.)

In addition, Illinois' Department of Public Health also launched a site for eligible residents to find vaccine events and make appointments.

Here's a full breakdown of how to register or schedule an appointment at the above locations:

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here . For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: You may be required to provide proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Walgreens click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: An appointment confirmation email A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable) State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only) Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc) Medical license (if applicable) Drivers license Medical and prescription insurance cards Last 4 digits of SSN

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Hy-Vee click here. Monday-Friday: 7am – 7pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9am – 5pm (most locations)

For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can sign-up for appointments through Kroger or Mariano's, click here. The company says "limited quantities are available at select locations." For more information click here.

"At this time, these sites will be available by appointment only," the governor's office said in a release last week. "As the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccine, the state will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information about those locations will be released in the coming weeks."