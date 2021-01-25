COVID Vaccine Registration in Illinois: Where You Can Get It and How to Make an Appointment

With both Illinois and Chicago now opening vaccinations to millions of residents under Phase 1B guidelines, many are wondering where they can get vaccinated and how they schedule an appointment.

Phase 1B opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

There are several ways eligible residents will be able to get vaccinated, but state officials have urged patience as the new phase opens up.

Beginning Monday, National Guard-led sites will be vaccinating residents eligible under Phase 1B, as well as sites at Jewel Osco and Walgreens, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, noting that CVS is expected to "soon follow."

By Feb. 1, additional pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, Mariano’s and Kroger, will also begin vaccinations, Pritzker said.

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here . For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: You may be required to provide proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1b can get an appointment through Walgreens click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: An appointment confirmation email A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable) State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only) Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1b can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc) Medical license (if applicable) Drivers license Medical and prescription insurance cards Last 4 digits of SSN

Additional vaccination sites are set to open across the state, including hundreds of additional pharmacy providers coming online through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to the state's website.

The Illinois National Guard is deploying teams to sites in Cook County as well as sites in St. Clair County, before additional deployments statewide.

"As the state moves forward with its plan and continues to build out capacity, smaller independent pharmacies, urgent care clinics, doctors’ offices, and workplaces will all be coming online to serve as vaccination sites," the state's website reads. "Additional teams from the [Illinois National Guard] will also deploy to regions across the state to stand up new sites and build out additional capacity at existing sites."

For information on where to get vaccinated in each county, here's a list of Chicago-area county information sites:

Cook County: A website launches at noon Monday for residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. Click here for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988.

A website launches at noon Monday for residents to receive information and make appointments as they become available. Click for more. A call center is also going live at noon, at (833) 308-1988. DeKalb County: For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for notifications, click here.

For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for notifications, click here. DuPage County: For the latest information and update, sign up for alerts on when you can get an appointment here.

For the latest information and update, sign up for alerts on when you can get an appointment here. Grundy County: For those in Phases 1A and 1B, a survey is required to declare your interest in getting vaccinated. Click here for the Phase 1b survey and here for the Phase 1a survey.

For those in Phases 1A and 1B, a survey is required to declare your interest in getting vaccinated. Click here for the Phase 1b survey and here for the Phase 1a survey. Kankakee County: To register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes publicly available, please fill out the Kankakee County Health Department survey here. After completing the survey, the health department says it will contact you when it is your turn to get vaccinated and schedule your vaccine appointment. "As we move into each new phase KCHD staff will contact all of those eligible in that phase to provide directions on how to get scheduled for the vaccine."

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes publicly available, please fill out the Kankakee County Health Department survey here. After completing the survey, the health department says it will contact you when it is your turn to get vaccinated and schedule your vaccine appointment. "As we move into each new phase KCHD staff will contact all of those eligible in that phase to provide directions on how to get scheduled for the vaccine." Kane County: For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for the latest updates from the county, click here.

For the latest information and updates, click here. To sign up for the latest updates from the county, click here. Kendall County: For the latest information and updates, click here. In additional, those who want to take a survey for more information can click the following links: Click Here for: Covid-19 Vaccine Recipient Administration Record Click Here for: 1A COVID-19 Vaccine Survey Click Here for: 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Survey

For the latest information and updates, click here. In additional, those who want to take a survey for more information can click the following links: Lake County: This county has launched what it calls the Lake County AllVax Portal. It asks residents to register and health officials will notify you when it is time to make your appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. "You will only receive an email to schedule when you are eligible and the Health Department has vaccine and appointments available to you," the county's website states. For more information click here.

This county has launched what it calls the Lake County AllVax Portal. It asks residents to register and health officials will notify you when it is time to make your appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. "You will only receive an email to schedule when you are eligible and the Health Department has vaccine and appointments available to you," the county's website states. For more information click here. LaSalle County: Health care workers in Phase 1A can sign-up here. A Phase 1B notification sign-up is also available here. "Only individuals working or living in LaSalle County may receive vaccine through LaSalle County," the county's website states.

Health care workers in Phase 1A can sign-up here. A Phase 1B notification sign-up is also available here. "Only individuals working or living in LaSalle County may receive vaccine through LaSalle County," the county's website states. McHenry County: Phase 1B enrollment form available here. Enrollment for Phase 1a is also available here. Residents can also sign up for e-notifications or other information here.

Phase 1B enrollment form available here. Enrollment for Phase 1a is also available here. Residents can also sign up for e-notifications or other information here. Will County: Residents in this county are being asked to fill out a registration sign-up form here. Once signed up, residents will be notified when they can schedule an appointment. For additional information, click here.

In Chicago, also moving to Phase 1B, the city's top doctor said there are four ways in which residents will be able to get vaccinated.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said options include through a medical system or health care provider, through pharmacies, through a dedicated vaccination location like the points of dispensing sites, or through an employer.

Chicago officials say the best way to get updates on the vaccination rollout is through "Chi COVID Coach," a platform the Chicago Department of Public Health is using to monitor symptoms, giving information on testing in the city and help you get the latest details on the city's vaccination plan - including notification when you can register to get your vaccine.

You can sign up for Chi COVID Coach here.