COVID Vaccine in Illinois: How to Find a Location Near You

As Illinois and Chicago enter the next phase of their vaccine rollout, Phase 1B, millions of residents will now be eligible to receive their first doses. But where can they get them?

The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a map on their website where residents can find vaccination locations near them, as well as appointment information.

Click here to see the map

According to the department, the map will be updated daily as the state receives additional doses, new sites join in and more appointments become available.

Beginning Monday, National Guard-led sites (full list of locations here) started vaccinating residents eligible under Phase 1B, as well as sites at Jewel Osco and Walgreens, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, noting that CVS is expected to "soon follow."

By Feb. 1, additional pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, Mariano’s and Kroger, will also begin vaccinations, Pritzker said. A Walmart spokeswoman also confirmed Friday that beginning this week and next, the big-box retailer will start providing inoculations in the city of Chicago as well as in Indiana. (For more information on their vaccine rollout click here.)

Another five state supported sites are scheduled to open in the coming weeks and larger vaccination locations across the state are in development, the governor's office said Tuesday.

"As the state moves forward with its plan and continues to build out capacity, smaller independent pharmacies, urgent care clinics, doctors’ offices, and workplaces will all be coming online to serve as vaccination sites," the state's website reads. "Additional teams from the [Illinois National Guard] will also deploy to regions across the state to stand up new sites and build out additional capacity at existing sites."

For a complete look at how to make an appointment or receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Pritzker said the state is working to build capacity and hopes to see an increase in doses in the coming weeks.

"Because of the supply limitations, I want to re-emphasize that vaccinations will be given by appointment only, so please don’t try to line up at the store or call your local pharmacy. When we have a steady stream of vaccine coming in from the federal government, we will launch walk-in locations and round-the-clock operations," Pritzker said.

In Chicago, also now in Phase 1B, the city's top doctor said there are four ways in which residents will be able to get vaccinated.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said options include through a medical system or health care provider, through pharmacies, through a dedicated vaccination location like the points of dispensing sites, or through an employer.

Chicago officials say the best way to get updates on the vaccination rollout is through "Chi COVID Coach," a platform the Chicago Department of Public Health is using to monitor symptoms, giving information on testing in the city and help you get the latest details on the city's vaccination plan - including notification when you can register to get your vaccine.

You can sign up for Chi COVID Coach here.