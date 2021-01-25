Walgreens, Jewel Osco Open COVID Vaccine Appointments for Illinois Residents in Phase 1B

Beginning Monday, several Walgreens and Jewel-Osco locations began vaccinations or opened up appointments for Illinois residents eligible under Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout.

Phase 1B opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

There are several ways eligible residents will be able to get vaccinated, but state officials have urged patience as the new phase opens up.

According to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Walgreens has started providing vaccinations at 92 sites statewide. Jewel-Osco will begin vaccinations Tuesday, but launched its site to schedule appointments Monday.

The state said "additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments" in the coming days as well.

In addition to Walgreens and Jewel-Osco, Illinois' Department of Public Health also launched a site for eligible residents to find vaccine events and make appointments.

“This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide," Pritzker said in a statement. "That also includes information on our first Illinois National Guard mass vaccination site, opening tomorrow at Tinley Park Convention Center, and will be updated as more state-run sites and hundreds of additional local options come online. As federal supply is currently limited and every state in the nation is facing a shortage, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to check back regularly for available appointments – and in the meantime, mask up, keep our distance, wash our hands, and remember we’ll stay healthy and safe if we look out for each other.”

Here's a full breakdown of how to register or schedule an appointment at the above locations: