Wisconsin-based retailer Kohl's announced this week that 10% of roles reporting to the company's headquarters would be eliminated, according to a report from WTMJ.

More than half of the cuts will be from closing open positions, while the remaining job eliminations affect current employees.

Though a Kohl's spokesperson told WTMJ that the layoffs would affect 10% of roles connected to the Menomonee Falls headquarters, the precise number of layoffs is currently unknown.

The layoffs follow an announcement of over two dozen store closures earlier this month, including two stores in the Chicago area.

According to WTMJ, affected employees have been notified and provided "competitive severance packages."

There was no further information available.