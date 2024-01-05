Towns in Wisconsin, Illinois land on Travel + Leisure's top places to travel in winter 2024

Those who wish to vacation in winter typically look to warm locations for trips. But don't overlook the Midwest, one travel magazine says, where snowy escapes in Wisconsin and Illinois might just outrank a beach.

Alongside the beaches of Miami, Maui, and Loreto, Mexico, two Midwestern towns are featured in Travel + Leisure magazine's "The 15 Best Places to Travel in February 2024."

The first midwestern spot that makes an appearance is Kohler, Wisconsin, approximately 55 miles north of Milwaukee.

"Destination Kohler, known for its top-rated golf courses, has transformed its Blackwolf Run course to create Frozen Fairways for winter family fun," the entry in the travel magazine said. "There’s an ice skating rink on the course, and guests can enjoy fat-tire biking, hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding before warming up with hot chocolate and s’mores by the outdoor fire."

Kohler is also home to Kohler Waters Spa, the state's only five-star spa, the travel magazine said.

The second midwestern city on the list is Lake Forest, Illinois, approximately 35 miles north of Chicago.

"This city on the shore of Lake Michigan is perfect for a romantic getaway," Travel + Leisure said. "Browsing the boutiques in historic Market Square, strolling along tree-lined streets, or grabbing a snack at Sweet’s are a few ways to explore Lake Forest."

For lodging, Travel + Leisure recommended The Deer Path Inn, an English-style inn in the heart of Lake Forest that ranks as one of the top 1% of hotels nationwide, according to TripAdvisor.

"Sure, February in Chicago is cold, but it’s the perfect excuse to cozy up in front of a fireplace with a warming drink," the magazine went on to say.

You can find the full article here.