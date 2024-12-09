Keith Urban announces major ‘High and Alive' 2025 world tour with stop in Chicago

Country music superstar Keith Urban has announced a new world tour for 2025 with a stop in Chicago.
Urban's 2025 North American "High and Alive World Tour," kicks off May 22, in Alabama, with special guests including Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthews and Karley Scott Collins, according to Live Nation. It will stop at the United Center in Chicago Sept. 25, the announcement said.
According to Live Nation, tickets go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. General public tickets go on sale Friday.
Concert goers worldwide have raved about Urban's live shows, Live Nation said, calling him one of the best performers of any genre.
“Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in the announcement. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling alive - that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage - and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”
In 2023, Urban headlined the grandstand stage at the Illinois State Fair.
A full list of dates and cities for the U.S. leg of the tour can be found below:
May 22: Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
May 23: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 24: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
May 30: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
May 31: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
June 12: Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
June 13: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
June 14: Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 19: Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 22: Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 26: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
June 27: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
June 28: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 18: Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 19: Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 24: TBA
July 26: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
September 25: Chicago, IL - United Center
September 26: TBA
September 27: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
October 2: Hershey, PA - Giant Center
October 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
October 4: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
October 9: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 11: Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
October 16: Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena