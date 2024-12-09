Keith Urban announces major ‘High and Alive' 2025 world tour with stop in Chicago

Country music superstar Keith Urban has announced a new world tour for 2025 with a stop in Chicago.

Urban's 2025 North American "High and Alive World Tour," kicks off May 22, in Alabama, with special guests including Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthews and Karley Scott Collins, according to Live Nation. It will stop at the United Center in Chicago Sept. 25, the announcement said.

According to Live Nation, tickets go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. General public tickets go on sale Friday.

Concert goers worldwide have raved about Urban's live shows, Live Nation said, calling him one of the best performers of any genre.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in the announcement. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling alive - that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage - and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

In 2023, Urban headlined the grandstand stage at the Illinois State Fair.

A full list of dates and cities for the U.S. leg of the tour can be found below:

May 22: Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

May 23: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 24: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

May 30: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

May 31: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

June 12: Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

June 13: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14: Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 19: Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 22: Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 26: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 27: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

June 28: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18: Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 19: Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 24: TBA

July 26: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

September 25: Chicago, IL - United Center

September 26: TBA

September 27: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

October 2: Hershey, PA - Giant Center

October 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 4: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

October 9: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 11: Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October 16: Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena