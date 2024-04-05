A popular, Michelin-rated Chicago restuarant just received another coveted accolade.

Kasama, at 1001 N Winchester Ave., has landed in the No. 5 spot on Food & Wine magazine's most recent list of the "Top 20 Restaurants in the US, According to the Experts."

"Throughout the country, there are countless restaurateurs who put their everything into making their restaurants an extension of their personality, welcoming guests into their spaces to feed them and make them feel invited," editors of the list wrote. "For Food & Wine's second annual Global Tastemaker Awards, we celebrate those restaurants that, through the creative use of ingredients, unparalleled hospitality, and general vibe, made for the most memorable dining experiences from coast to coast."

Kasama, a bakery and modern Filipino restaurant opened in July of 2020 in the city's Ukrainian Village neighborhood. In 2023, the husband and wife team behind the restaurant won a James Beard Award in the Best Chef - Great Lakes category.

And in 2022, it was awarded a Michelin star -- the only Filipino restuarant to earn the honor.

The restuarant has appeared on countless other "Best of" Chicago lists, including a list of the 20 best restaurants in Chicago based on "gut instinct."

The restuarant was also featured in season two of the Chicago-based show "The Bear," about the restaurant industry.