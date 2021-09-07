Kankakee

Kankakee School Loses State Recognition Over Mask Policy

A Christian school in northeastern Illinois that declined to enforce a mask mandate has lost state recognition but will seek accreditation in other ways, a newspaper reported.

Kankakee Trinity Academy, a pre-K-12 school in Kankakee, can't participate in events affiliated with the Illinois Elementary School Association or Illinois High School Association. It also will lose access to state aid for certain programs, though officials said it didn't add up to much.

The school opened in 1981 and has 350 students, the Daily Journal reported.

“It’s been a blessing for us to be recognized (by the state) for 40 years,” Principal Brad Prairie said. “We are appreciative of that.”

Kankakee Trinity will seek accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International.

"Full accreditation with ACSI means that your child will have access to any college or university throughout the world,” a school letter to parents said.

