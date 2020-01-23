Kankakee Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in ‘Heinous’ 2017 Attack

A south suburban man has been convicted on all charges in a brutal 2017 beating and robbery that took place near a Kankakee forest preserve.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, Darrin Reed Jr., 31, of St. Anne was convicted on charges of attempted murder, robbery, and two counts of aggravated battery in connection to the attack.

On July 13, 2017, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Waldron Arboretum in Kankakee after receiving reports of a severely battered woman who was lying in a ditch.

Police say Reed met the woman at the Arboretum, where he grabbed her and started to choke her. She was able to get away and flagged down a passing vehicle, according to the Daily Journal.

Investigators quickly located evidence at the scene tying the attack to Reed, who was taken into custody.

“The details of this case are mong some of the most heinous and atrocious imaginable,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement. “I sincerely applaud the incredible work and extra effort set forth by the deputies and investigators involved, as well as the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for their thorough prosecution efforts.”

Reed will remain in custody in Kankakee, and will appear at a sentencing hearing March 13.