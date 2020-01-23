Kankakee County

Kankakee Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in ‘Heinous’ 2017 Attack

The man allegedly choked and seriously injured a woman at a forest preserve

Kankakee County Sheriff's Office

A south suburban man has been convicted on all charges in a brutal 2017 beating and robbery that took place near a Kankakee forest preserve.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, Darrin Reed Jr., 31, of St. Anne was convicted on charges of attempted murder, robbery, and two counts of aggravated battery in connection to the attack.

On July 13, 2017, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Waldron Arboretum in Kankakee after receiving reports of a severely battered woman who was lying in a ditch.

Local

Indiana Silver Alert 32 mins ago

Indiana Teen, Infant Son ‘Believed to be in Danger’ After Being Reported Missing

Chicago Animal Care and Control 1 hour ago

After Initial Denial, City Aims to Help 100-Year-Old Woman With Attic-Dwelling Animal

Police say Reed met the woman at the Arboretum, where he grabbed her and started to choke her. She was able to get away and flagged down a passing vehicle, according to the Daily Journal.

Investigators quickly located evidence at the scene tying the attack to Reed, who was taken into custody.

“The details of this case are mong some of the most heinous and atrocious imaginable,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement. “I sincerely applaud the incredible work and extra effort set forth by the deputies and investigators involved, as well as the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for their thorough prosecution efforts.”

Reed will remain in custody in Kankakee, and will appear at a sentencing hearing March 13.

This article tagged under:

Kankakee CountyDarrin Reed jrSt. Anne
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us