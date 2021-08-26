Kankakee County Courthouse Shooting Was Gang-Related, Police Say

The shooting at the Kankakee County Courthouse Thursday morning was a targeted, gang-related incident, according to police.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. officials responded to a shooting on the south side of the county courthouse, according to Kankakee police Chief Robin Passwater.

Police said investigators believe 23-year-old Miguel Andrade and 26-year-old Victor Andrade, as well as a third man, went to the courthouse for a hearing this morning. Antonio Hernandez, 24, reportedly came to the courthouse and opened fire on the three, Passwater said.

Authorities said Hernandez shot and killed Victor Andrade on Merchant Street and also shot the man on the sidewalk. Meanwhile, Miguel Andrade is believed to have retrieved a gun from his vehicle and "began pursuing" Hernandez.

Hernandez and Miguel Andrade were in a running gunfight, according to police, on the south lawn of the courthouse and into the parking lot. During the shootout, Miguel Andrade shot and killed Hernandez, and was then put into custody by police.

The man injured was taken to an area hospital and is recovering from surgery, police said.

Officials said all those involved in the shooting, with the exception of the man recovering in the hospital, were part of the Latin Kings gang.

Passwater said Andrade remains in custody at the sheriff's office, while another person is also in custody for other charges unrelated to the shooting. Police noted earlier that multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

City buildings were temporarily closed Thursday to the public "as a precaution" after reports of the shooting, officials said. The coroner was dispatched to the courthouse this morning.

Kankakee School District 111 announced in a Facebook post that all schools were on lockdown "due to a shooting at the courthouse."