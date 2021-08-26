Kankakee County

Kankakee County Courthouse Shooting Was Gang-Related, Police Say

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The shooting at the Kankakee County Courthouse Thursday morning was a targeted, gang-related incident, according to police.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. officials responded to a shooting on the south side of the county courthouse, according to Kankakee police Chief Robin Passwater.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police said investigators believe 23-year-old Miguel Andrade and 26-year-old Victor Andrade, as well as a third man, went to the courthouse for a hearing this morning. Antonio Hernandez, 24, reportedly came to the courthouse and opened fire on the three, Passwater said.

Authorities said Hernandez shot and killed Victor Andrade on Merchant Street and also shot the man on the sidewalk. Meanwhile, Miguel Andrade is believed to have retrieved a gun from his vehicle and "began pursuing" Hernandez.

Hernandez and Miguel Andrade were in a running gunfight, according to police, on the south lawn of the courthouse and into the parking lot. During the shootout, Miguel Andrade shot and killed Hernandez, and was then put into custody by police.

The man injured was taken to an area hospital and is recovering from surgery, police said.

Officials said all those involved in the shooting, with the exception of the man recovering in the hospital, were part of the Latin Kings gang.

Local

NBC 5 Responds 26 mins ago

Where's The Money? Millions of Illinois Rental Assistance Dollars Still Waiting To Be Disbursed

University of Illinois Football 1 hour ago

Illinois Football: Bret Bielema Makes Illini Debut; Huskers' Scott Frost Faces Key Season

Passwater said Andrade remains in custody at the sheriff's office, while another person is also in custody for other charges unrelated to the shooting. Police noted earlier that multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

City buildings were temporarily closed Thursday to the public "as a precaution" after reports of the shooting, officials said. The coroner was dispatched to the courthouse this morning.

Kankakee School District 111 announced in a Facebook post that all schools were on lockdown "due to a shooting at the courthouse."

This article tagged under:

Kankakee CountyKankakeekankakee county courthousekankakee courthousekankakee shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us