Days after famed pop star Justin Timberlake was pulled over and arrested this week in the Hamptons, his weekend shows at Chicago's United Center are still going on as scheduled -- and additional tickets and seats have been released, according to a post from Live Nation.

"TICKETS RELEASED!" A Facebook post from Live Nation said Friday morning. "Great seats just released for Justin Timberlake tonight & tomorrow at United Center!"

Timberlake, 43, who is scheduled to play United Center shows Friday and Saturday as stops on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," was arrested earlier this week in New York's Sag Harbor for "failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

He was stopped by an officer and "upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a release.

According to police, Timberlake told the officer, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

A complaint filed in court later Tuesday indicated the officer said Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath."

"He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the complaint read.

The complaint noted that Timberlake refused a chemical test.

He was arrested, processed and held overnight before being arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

Timberlake was ultimately released on his own recognizance.

According to a spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Justice Court, Timberlake faces a DWI, or a driving while intoxicated, charge.

The rules surrounding a DWI, according to the New York DMV, include a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher "or other evidence of intoxication."

Wednesday, a lawyer for Timberlake issued a statement regarding the pop star's arrest.

"I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations," said attorney Edward Burke Jr.

Not long after Live Nation posted to Facebook noting more seats for Timberlake's concert had been released, Kaiser Tiger, a bar located less than a mile away from the United Center, posted a tongue in cheek message to social media, accompanied by Timberlake's mug shot.

"Drink all you want cause we’re driving!," the message read in part. "Tonight and tomorrow we will be running our shuttle to the United Center for the Justin Timberlake concert."

According to the Live Nation website, multiple tickets remained available for all of Timberlake's shows, starting at $75.