Just days before his long-awaited Chicago performances, Justin Timberlake was arrested and taken into police custody, authorities revealed Tuesday.

But why was he arrested, where was he arrested and what will it mean for the Chicago shows?

Here's what we know so far as new details are released:

Where was Justin Timberlake arrested?

Justin Timberlake was arrested by police in New York.

The singer was taken into custody by Sag Harbor Village police just after midnight Tuesday, the department confirmed.

A spokesperson said Timberlake remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Why was Justin Timberlake arrested?

According to a spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Justice Court, Timberlake faces a DWI, or a driving while intoxicated, charge.

The rules surrounding a DWI, according to the New York DMV, include a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher "or other evidence of intoxication."

The Sag Harbor Police Department said Timberlake, 43, was pulled over for "failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel."

He was stopped by police and "upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the department said in a release.

A complaint filed in court Tuesday indicated the officer said Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath"

"He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the complaint read.

According to police, Timberlake told the officer, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

He was arrested, processed and held overnight.

The complaint noted that Timberlake refused a chemical test.

What's next?

Timberlake was arraigned around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sag Harbor Justice Court and "released on his own recognizance."

Will Justin Timberlake's Chicago shows go on?

It's unclear how or if the arrest will impact Timberlake's upcoming shows in Chicago.

The former *NSYNC boy band member is scheduled to play at the United Center both Friday and Saturday as part of his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

Neither the singer nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment. The United Center also did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

As of Tuesday morning, the concerts remained listed on the United Center's website.