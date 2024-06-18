Celebrity News

Justin Timberlake arrested days before he is set to perform in Chicago

According to a spokesperson for the  Sag Harbor Justice Court, Timberlake is slated to be arraigned on a DWI charge Tuesday

Justin Timberlake was arrested by police in New York just days before he is slated to perform in Chicago as part of his latest tour.

The singer was taken into custody by Sag Harbor Village police Monday evening, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to NBC News.

The spokesperson said Timberlake remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Sag Harbor Justice Court, Timberlake is slated to be arraigned on a DWI charge Tuesday.

More information was expected to be released Tuesday.

It's unclear how or if the arrest will impact Timberlake's upcoming shows in Chicago.

The former *NSYNC boy band member is scheduled to play at the United Center both Friday and Saturday as part of his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

Neither the singer nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

