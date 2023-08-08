Jury selected for trial of Tim Mapes, former Chief of Staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan

Ahead of trial defense attorneys fought unsuccessfully to suppress information about Mapes’ immunity and 2019 meeting with FBI agents

Opening statements are now expected Wednesday morning in the federal perjury trial for Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Prosecutors allege Mapes lied under oath to a grand jury in order to obstruct a federal investigation into alleged illegal activities by Madigan and others.

Over the past two days, a pool of more than 50 prospective jurors was interviewed in order to determine who will be chosen to hear and weigh evidence in Mapes’ trial.

By 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a panel of 12 jurors – six men and six women – as well as three alternates – was chosen to hear the case.

Mapes has pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegations of perjury and obstruction. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years on the obstruction charge and five years on the false declaration charge.

Mapes’ trial marks the latest chapter in the wide-ranging, years-long federal investigation into public corruption that has ensnared some of the most powerful people in Chicago and Illinois.

Madigan was ousted as Illinois House Speaker back in 2021 and indicted on racketeering charges the following year. He’s accused of using his power and influence to benefit himself and others. Madigan has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial next year.

Before Mapes’ trial started, federal Judge John F. Kness shot down attempts by Mapes’ attorneys to limit some of the information jurors might hear, including a 2019 meeting Mapes had with FBI agents in Springfield, where they attempted to persuade him to work for the government as a confidential witness, according to court records.

The prosecution alleges in its court filings that Mapes declined but told longtime Madigan confidante Michael McClain about that encounter, along with other attorneys, including one who represented Michael Madigan.

Mapes’ attorneys also sought to prevent prosecutors from talking about potential legislation involving property in Chinatown. Court records show the government was investigating “Madigan and McClain’s efforts to transfer a Chinatown parcel to… a private developer that would in exchange, hire Madigan’s law firm for real estate tax work.”

According to the court records, McClain told Mapes that the Chinatown legislation was one of his “assignments.”

Prosecutors allege this is “relevant to the perjury charge” because it would show Mapes knew McClain did “assignments” for Madigan.

The judge ordered the jury could potentially hear all of it.

Mapes’ attorneys have said that their client did not commit perjury or obstruct the government from its investigation.

In a previously released statement, his attorneys wrote: “His honest recollections in response to vague and imprecise questions about events that allegedly took place many years ago simply do not constitute perjury,” the statement from attorneys Andrew Porter and Katie Hill read. “This case, of course, is not about him – but about the government’s continued pursuit of his former boss. Tim Mapes has in no way engaged in obstruction of justice and looks forward to prevailing at trial when all of the facts are aired.”

Leaving the courthouse Tuesday, Porter was asked if he was happy with the jury that was seated, to which he responded, “Yeah, of course.”