Judge rules newly-appointed Dolton staff cannot work in Village Hall in victory for trustees

By Regina Waldroup

Dolton village trustees were awarded a legal victory Wednesday after a Cook County judge ruled that recently appointed employees cannot work in Village Hall due to the appointments being made in violation of both the Illinois Municipal Code and Dolton Village Code.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard had recently appointed a new police chief, village attorney and village administrator without the consent of the Dolton Village Board.

“The mayor illegally appointed 3 people without the consent of the board,” attorney Burt Odelson said.

A temporary restraining order was issued against Henyard and the three appointees, ordering them not to come to Village Hall while allowing other personnel to continue their work as normal.

Henyard is at the center of several probes and lawsuits, with an ongoing federal grand jury investigation that began in November 2023 among them.

The village appointment issue heads back to court Oct. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

NBC Chicago reached out to Henyard's administration for comment and has not yet heard back.

