Settlement Reached in Ex-Madigan Campaign Worker’s Harassment Lawsuit

Alaina Hampton alleged the powerful Democratic lawmaker's campaign committees ignored her allegations of sexual harassment and retaliated against her for bringing them forward

Dec. 12, 2017
A former campaign worker of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan reached a settlement on Friday over allegations the powerful lawmaker's political committees ignored her complaints of sexual harassment and retaliated against her for bringing them forward.

Alaina Hampton, a political consultant, filed the lawsuit suit in March 2018 alleging that Madigan's organization prevented her from advancing professionally after she reported allegations of "severe and pervasive sexual harassment at the hands of her supervisor Kevin Quinn," the suit read.

She said Quinn, a former top political aide, harassed her for five months beginning in fall 2016, making multiple unsolicited advances and sending inappropriate text messages at all hours, even after she said she told him repeatedly that the relationship was strictly professional.

Friday's settlement reached with Madigan's political committees amounted to $275,000.

Throughout this time, Hampton said Quinn "continued to work in a supervisory capacity" and was only fired as part of what she had previously called a "cover-up," though Madigan said in a statement at the time that he was terminated "after a thorough investigation."

