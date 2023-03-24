Joakim Noah Has Hilarious Jersey Signing Encounter With Bulls Fan

Joakim Noah has hilarious encounter with Bulls fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joakim Noah, Carlos Boozer and Luol Deng recently showed up to a Chicago Bulls game at the United Center, scoping out their alma mater.

While perched up in a box suite, two young fans asked Noah to sign a vintage, Joakim Noah jersey. During the exchange, Noah joked with the young fan about his old age.

Hilarious & wholesome moment between Joakim Noah & a young Bulls fan asking for a Noah jersey to be signed by the man himself:



“We got a little Noah jersey from back in the day! Where’d you find this? On eBay? You weren’t even born yet!”



Noah also said, “that’s five dollars.”… pic.twitter.com/zuMw0LQJkQ — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) March 23, 2023

"Where'd you find this? On eBay?" Noah hilariously asked the kid. "You weren't even born yet."

"Facts," the kid responded, candidly.

Noah gracefully signed his old threads, but not before joking about charging the kid five dollars for the signing. The kid didn't have it, nor Venmo, for that matter.

The Bulls' center was drafted by Chicago as the No. 9 pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He played nine seasons with the Bulls, earning three All-Star nods and defensive player of the year for his efforts during the 2013-14 season.

