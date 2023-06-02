Jason McIntyre Chooses Bears as Most Improved Team This Offseason

NFL analyst: Bears are most improved team this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This offseason has been all about upgrades for Ryan Poles and company.

After inhaling a bottom-tier NFL roster and taking it apart piece by piece, they finally reached a point where they can start building from the ground up. That process started this offseason. And it's taken notice on a national level.

"The Chicago Bears. Spend money, make money," NFL analyst Jason McIntyre said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "The Chicago Bears spent like drunken sailors this offseason. But, here's the good news, the last two teams to spend the most in free agency have seen an uptick of nearly four wins.

"This is a team that got a lot better folks. Justin Fields has help. They got some depth on the outside."

The Bears added much-needed talent on both sides of the ball. Names like DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Darnell Wright will be instant contributors to the Bears.

I disagree with McIntyre's metaphor of the Bears spending like "drunken sailors." The Bears started the offseason with the most cap space (~$100 million) and currently sit with the most cap space in the league after free agency and the draft (~$32 million).

Rome wasn't built in the day. And neither will today's Bears. The Bears are still without viable pass rushers on the defensive line, offensive line depth and a reputable secondary and wide receiver core.

On the flip side, McIntyre made an interesting point about teams' proceeding season after leading the league in free agency spending.

The Patriots two seasons ago spent a ton. They signed Trent Brown (1 yr, $11 million), Jonnu Smith (4 yrs, $50 million), Matthew Judon (4yrs, $56 million), Davon Godchaux (2 yrs, $16 million) along with a litany of other signees and re-signees.

They went from 7-9 to 10-7 the following season.

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a little spending spree. They added Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram, Brandon Scherff, etc. They made a major jump from 3-14 to 9-8 last season, finishing first in the AFC South and earning a playoff berth for the first time in five seasons.

Can the Bears make the same drastic jump as the Jaguars and the Patriots?

They've made some robust additions to support Justin Fields and build upon a decently talented defense, despite finishing last in the NFL last season.

