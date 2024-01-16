Janet Jackson to perform in Chicago alongside Nelly as part of 35-show tour extension

Following last year's return to touring that included a show at Tinley Park's Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre, pop superstar Janet Jackson has added 35 more dates to her "Together Again" tour, performing alongside a special guest this time.

Jackson will be joined on all dates by three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, providing those attending this summer's shows with a nostalgia-filled party.

The upcoming leg of the tour kicks off on June 4 in Palm Desert, Calif., with the pair stopping in Chicago at the United Center on June 19.

Jackson and Nelly will be performing in several other Midwestern cities on the tour, including St. Paul, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Detroit, among others.

Tickets will be available with presales beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, continuing until general tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

A full list of show dates for the tour, which runs from June 4 through July 30, can be found below:

Tue Jun 04 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Thu Jun 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Sun Jun 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue Jun 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Wed Jun 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Fri Jun 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Jun 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Jun 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Fri Jun 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jun 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jun 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Jun 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Jun 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Jul 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Wed Jul 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Fri Jul 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Jul 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Sun Jul 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Jul 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Thu Jul 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Fri Jul 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Sat Jul 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Jul 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center