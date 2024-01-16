Janet Jackson to perform in Chicago alongside Nelly as part of 35-show tour extension

Following last year's return to touring that included a show at Tinley Park's Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre, pop superstar Janet Jackson has added 35 more dates to her "Together Again" tour, performing alongside a special guest this time.
Jackson will be joined on all dates by three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, providing those attending this summer's shows with a nostalgia-filled party.
The upcoming leg of the tour kicks off on June 4 in Palm Desert, Calif., with the pair stopping in Chicago at the United Center on June 19.
Jackson and Nelly will be performing in several other Midwestern cities on the tour, including St. Paul, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Detroit, among others.
Tickets will be available with presales beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, continuing until general tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
A full list of show dates for the tour, which runs from June 4 through July 30, can be found below:
Tue Jun 04 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
Thu Jun 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Sun Jun 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Tue Jun 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Wed Jun 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Fri Jun 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Sun Jun 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Tue Jun 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Wed Jun 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Fri Jun 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Sun Jun 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Jun 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Jun 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Fri Jun 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sat Jun 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre
Tue Jul 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Jul 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Wed Jul 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Fri Jul 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sun Jul 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Jul 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Sun Jul 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Jul 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Thu Jul 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
Fri Jul 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
Sat Jul 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Tue Jul 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center