Jackpot-winning $880,000 lottery ticket sold in Illinois

Christmas came early for one lucky Illinois Lottery player who scored more than $880,000 from an iLotto ticket purchased online.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a "Fast Play Twenty 20s," purchased online hit the jackpot Wednesday, for a total win of $880,164.

It's the sixth-largest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot win so far this year, officials said.

In August, one player hit the highest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot ever, taking home nearly $1.25 million.

Twenty 20s is a progressive jackpot "Fast Play" game, the Illinois Lottery says, where the jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the pot is won.

Over $4 million remaining in unclaimed Illinois Lottery prizes from 2023

For those who played the Illinois Lottery in 2023, it may be worth going back and checking your tickets from this year as over $4 million in lottery prizes from the year remain unclaimed, according to lottery officials.

The unclaimed winnings total $4.35 million, including two tickets that will expire in the first half of 2024.

The first two prizes, a $225,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in Bellwood in April, and a $450,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in Skokie in June, both expire one year from the date of the winning drawing, giving those winners just a few months left to claim their prizes.

A full list of unclaimed Illinois Lottery prizes can be found here.