‘It's very frustrating and scary': Chicago small business owner fears closure after being hit 3 times by burglars

A family business is struggling to stay open after it was just broken into for a third time.

Surveillance video shows the latest burglary, which occurred over the weekend near the intersection of Ohio Street and Noble Street.

“We’re a small business and can’t afford to be getting hit like this,” said the owner, who asked to remain anonymous. “People are closing up their stores and don’t want to work in them—it’s very frustrating and it’s very scary.”

The owner, too fearful to show her face on camera, told NBC Chicago that crime is getting out of hand in the city.

“I’m waiting for someone to come in here with a gun and just rob us at this point," she said.

Ring video shared with NBC Chicago shows four teens staking out her convenience store overnight Sunday. Video shows one of them using a hammer to smash their way in. One by one, video shows the suspects crawling in through the front door.

“They’re only taking lights and cigars,” she said. “Last time they took potato chips, like three or four bags, not even like a box.”

Last month, the owner said another group of teens broke in using an umbrella base. None of them have been caught.

“It says no one has any consequences and they don’t care and I think these kids are teenagers and they’re thinking 'I’m going to be arrested and be let go or not even get arrested,'” she said. “By the time they’re in and out of here, police couldn’t even make it here.”

The owner said the repairs are expensive. It's costing her around $1,500 dollars every single time to replace the glass door and that she’s not sure how much more she could take.

“I can’t let them win,” she said. “But eventually I’m going to have to make a decision, because I also can’t keep losing.”

So far this year, police data shows burglaries are up in the 12th district, though the number of cases reported are down by 10% across the city. The owner here said nowhere is safe.

“We really need to support each other, and we need to come together and really decide how we’re going to deal with this,” she said. “These little businesses are being hit hard. We need more police they need our support and we’re just not doing anything.”