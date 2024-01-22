For the fourth year in a row, Chicago earned the top spot in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bugs Cities in the United States.

Bed bugs continue to be a constant worry for travelers since Paris was flooded with bed bug infestations in late 2023, but the issue is also present on this side of the Atlantic.

As Chicago once again tops the rankings, New York and Philadelphia also remain second and third respectively, places they’ve occupied in the last four years.

In addition to being present in the sheets of a bed, bed bugs can also live in bedside table drawers and electrical outlets in walls, but fortunately, there are ways to detect them and to keep them from traveling home with you.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are bed bugs?

Bed bugs are red-to-dark-brown insects that are smaller than a person’s fingertip. The bugs feed on human blood, and typically cling to luggage, purses and other personal cloth belongings. Fabric materials like canvas, clothing or cloth on airplane seats can also provide residences for the bugs.

How do you know that there are bed bugs in your home?

The EPA states that signs of bed bugs can be red bite marks on skin, rusty reddish stains on bed sheets or mattresses and even seeing the bugs themselves.

"While the bed bug infestations in Paris have made travelers more conscious of the pests in hotels while traveling internationally, it is also important to take precautions at home,” Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist, said in a press release. “Secondhand items such as clothing and furniture are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing pests an opportunity to hitch a ride home with new consumers. Examining any new items before they enter your home will help to catch a bed bug infestation sooner, rather than later.”

How do I check for bed bugs when I’m traveling?

Exterminators encourage use of the acronym S.L.E.E.P. when inspecting for bugs while you travel and when you return home:

Survey the room you’re staying in for any sign of bed bugs. You can do this by watching for small red stains on sheets, mattresses, furniture throughout the room or on walls.

Lift mattresses, furniture and pictures to make sure there are no bed bugs in hidden spots in the room.

Elevate your belongings away from the bed and walls. You can do this by using an ironing board, countertops or tables.

Examine your luggage when you arrive at your destination, when you’re repacking and when you return to your home.

Place all clothing from your trip in your dryer for between 30 to 45 minutes at the highest temperature setting.

For more information about bed bug prevention and bed bug control, visit EPA.gov.