‘It's a Wonderful Life' Returns to Theaters. Here's When and Where You Can Watch it in the Chicago Area

"It's a Wonderful Life" may be coming to a theatre near you.

The 1946 holiday classic will roll on the big screens once again to celebrate its 75th anniversary at select cinemas across the country -- and the Chicago area is on the bill for showings.

Both fans and first-time watchers can follow the story of George Bailey (James Stewart), a struggling businessman who meets an angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) and learns what life would be like if he never existed.

The film's return to theaters is a joint collaboration between Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures, according to AMC, one of the theater chains where the movie will be available. Other theatres set to show the movie include Regal Cinemas and Cinemark.

AMC added the film will also feature exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

"It's a Wonderful Life" will hit theaters for a limited time, with just two dates slotted for showings: Dec. 18 and 21. So, if you're looking to catch Frank Capra's iconic piece -- which received five Oscar nominations -- mark you're calendars for then.

To find a movie theater that will show the film near you, click here. Tickets can be purchased now at Fathom Events.