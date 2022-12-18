‘It's a Wonderful Life' Back to Movie Theatres for 2 Days Only

"It's a Wonderful Life" is hitting movie theatres just ahead of the holidays -- but it'll run for two days only.

The 1946 holiday classic's return to select cinemas across the country is prompted by its 75th anniversary, with the film slotted for screenings Sunday, as well as Wednesday.

The Chicago area is on the bill of big screens that are due for showings of Frank Capra's iconic piece, which received five Oscar nominations.

Both fans and first-time watchers can follow the story of George Bailey (James Stewart), a struggling businessman who meets an angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) and learns what life would be like if he never existed.

The film's re-screenings are a joint collaboration between Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures, according to AMC, one of the theater chains where the movie will be available. Other theatres set to show the movie include Regal Cinemas and Cinemark.

AMC added the film will feature exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

To find a movie theater that will show the film near you, click here. Tickets can be purchased now at Fathom Events.