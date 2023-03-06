Is There Mail In Illinois Today? What to Know About The Pulaski Day Holiday

The first Monday in March marks Pulaski Day, a holiday observed by the City of Chicago that honors Casimir Pulaski, a Polish-born cavalry officer killed in the Revolutionary War.

And while Pulaski Day is one of Chicago's 13 holidays that the city observes, it is not a federal holiday which means banks and the United States Post Office will remain open.

What is Pulaski Day?

According to the Chicago Public Library, the designation began in 1986, when then-Mayor Harold Washington introduced a resolution to designate the first Monday in March as Casimir Pulaski Day.

On Feb. 26, 1986, the designation was approved by City Council, and the city's first official celebration of Pulaski Day took place on Mar. 2, 1986.

During the celebration, Washington noted Chicago's large Polish population in his remarks, saying in part, "and that is why we honor Casimir Pulaski," a post from the library says. "Not only for his heroics in fighting for the freedom Poland was never able to achieve, but for fighting for the freedom which America did achieve and thus forming a new homeland for Poland's people to come to."

According to the city of Chicago, Pulaski is one of 13 holidays the city observes. Other holidays observed early in the year include New Year's Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Lincoln's Birthday, Washington's Birthday.

In observance of Pulaski Day city offices, as well as city libraries, remain closed in observance. And though Chicago Public Schools and other suburban school districts previously observed Pulaski Day, it is no longer listed among the holidays that CPS observes, WBEZ reports.