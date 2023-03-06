City of Chicago Holidays: Are Chicago Public Schools Open on Pulaski Day?

Monday marks Casimir Pulaski Day, a holiday observed across the City of Chicago that honors Casimir Pulaski, a Polish-born cavalry officer killed in the Revolutionary War. According to the Chicago Public Library, the designation began in 1986, when then-Mayor Harold Washington introduced a resolution to designate the first Monday in March as Casimir Pulaski Day.

On Feb. 26, 1986, the designation was approved by City Council, and the city's first official celebration of Pulaski Day took place on Mar. 2, 1986.

During the celebration, Washington noted Chicago's large Polish population in his remarks, saying in part, "and that is why we honor Casimir Pulaski," a post from the library says. "Not only for his heroics in fighting for the freedom Poland was never able to achieve, but for fighting for the freedom which America did achieve and thus forming a new homeland for Poland's people to come to."

As a result, Pulaski Day is one of Chicago's 13 observed city holidays. The other holidays the city of Chicago observes in the first part of the year includes New Year's Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Lincoln's Birthday, Washington's Birthday.

Monday, city offices, as well as city libraries, remain closed in observance. And though Chicago Public Schools and other suburban school districts previously observed Pulaski Day, it is no longer listed among the holidays that CPS observes, and school remains in session.

Banks, and the United States Post Office also remain open Monday.