Is there mail service on Juneteenth? Here's what's open, closed on the holiday

Juneteenth is right around the corner, and many residents are curious as to what impacts the observance will have.

President Joe Biden signed legislation into law in 2021 that made Juneteenth, observed each year on June 19, a federal holiday.

As such, it is one of 11 federal holidays observed by the United States Postal Service, and that means that all post offices will be closed and no mail delivery on Wednesday.

According to a calendar on the USPS website, the next federal holiday impacting mail service will occur Independence Day on July 4. Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are the remaining holidays this year.

In addition to post offices, all other federal buildings and courthouses are closed for the holiday. Public buildings, including schools and Secretary of State’s Office facilities in Illinois, will also be closed.

Most businesses will remain open for the holiday, though some may have abbreviated hours, and shoppers are urged to check with companies prior to venturing out on Wednesday.

