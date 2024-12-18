Is the DMV open in Illinois during Christmas week? What to know about holiday hours

Illinois drivers license and DMV facilities across the state will be closed for part of Christmas Week for 2024, according to the Illinois Secretary of State, as well as the week following.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State's list of state holidays, DMVs will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 -- Christmas Eve -- and Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

Drivers license facilities will also be closed on New Years Day for 2025, which falls on Wednesday, Jan. 1, the secretary of state's website said.

According to the state's website, offices will be open on the days leading up to Christmas Eve, and on the days following Christmas Day.

Still some state holidays are "observed on different days," a note from the Illinois Secretary of States office said. Officials encouraged residents to check the individual facility's hours before visiting.

The closures are part of a slew of holidays Secretary of States Facilities observe for 2024. Over Thanksgiving, DMV offices in Illinois closed on Thanksgiving Day and the day after.

Earlier this year, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office deployed "Fast Lane" kiosks are a number of grocery stores across the Chicago area, which offer a slew of DMV services including driver's license and vehicle registration renewals.

It wasn't immediately clear if Illinois Secretary of State "Fast Lane" kiosks would be available for on holidays the office observes.