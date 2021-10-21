Irving Park Pop-Up Restaurant Gives Small Businesses a Boost

With the coronavirus pandemic, the definition of a restaurant has changed in the past 18 months. Several cooks have gone out on their own, doing pop-ups or selling directly to customers.
In Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood, The Kenzie Inn hosts these small operators every Monday night, giving them a chance to sample new flavors from a limited menu.
Watch the full story in the player above.
To see the upcoming schedule of pop-ups at The Kedzie Inn, click here.
Here's where you can go:
4100 N. Kedzie Ave.
773-293-6368
Instagram: @funeral.potatoes