Intruder Tossed Explosive Device Into Toddler's Room in Evanston Explosion: Family

A suburban family is shaken after police say a person broke into their home and tossed an explosive device into a young boy’s room, which then exploded and caused severe damage to the residence.

According to Evanston police, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Brown Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Residents were able to escape the home with only minor injuries.

An investigation revealed that an unknown assailant had broken into one of the first floor windows of the home and threw an explosive device into the residence. The device then exploded, causing significant damage to the home.

Aarynae Morales, who lives in the home, says that the person threw the device into her 3-year-old son’s room.

“My son is only 3 years old and they threw a bomb inside his room,” she said. “That was very terrible. It’s clear as day it’s a kid’s room. There’s stickers on the window. I don’t know who would do something so terrible.”

Morales says her family escaped the home with only minor injuries, and are now left to cope with the destruction the explosion caused.

Five people were inside an Evanston home at the time authorities say a possible explosion occurred. Lisa Chavarria reports.

“As I was waking up, I just seen a whole bunch of smoke and me, my son and his dad, we had to climb out of the window to get out,” she said. “It was a big fire. Everything got burned up, (but) we came out with bruises and we’re alive and breathing, and that’s what matters.”

Evanston police are working with the state fire marshal to investigate the incident. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the explosion is encouraged to call Evanston police at 847-866-5040, or tips can be texted to CRMES (274637).