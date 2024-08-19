Interstate 55 closed due to falling concrete in Joliet, massive backups reported

Significant traffic backups were reported during the Monday afternoon rush hour on Interstate 55 as falling concrete forced a partial closure near Joliet.

At 2:55 p.m., the Total Traffic and Weather Network, in a post on X, stated I-55 northbound between U.S. 52 and U.S. 30 was closed due to falling concrete. Backups were being reported to Illinois Route 59.

All northbound lanes were closed due to a passing commercial vehicle striking the overpass, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Drivers were encouraged to consider alternative routes or avoid the area until repairs are complete, IDOT posted on X.

WILL COUNTY: All I-55 northbound lanes are closed due to passing commercial vehicle striking the Black Road overpass. Please consider alternative routes or avoid the area until inspection and any repairs are complete. Crews are en route. pic.twitter.com/2Os7tDGQv9 — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) August 19, 2024

A portion of Black Road in Joliet was forced to shut down, city police said, citing falling debris from the bridge onto the interstate.

Black Road was closed between Northeast Frontage and Bronk roads. As of 2:35 p.m., state authorities were enroute to inspect the bridge, officials said. In an update at 3:20 p.m., Joliet police said the westbound lanes of Black Road had reopened.

The eastbound lanes remained closed.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.