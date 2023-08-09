Inmate beaten to death in Cook County Jail

An inmate was beaten to death Tuesday morning inside the hospital wing of Cook County Jail.

Shortly after 9 a.m., jail security responded to a disturbance and found two inmates fighting, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff immediately separated the men and began performing lifesaving measures on Johnny Hendrix, 29, the statement said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the statement and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and has requested that the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force initiate an investigation as well.

Hendrix, of Rockford, was taken into custody Saturday for three outstanding criminal warrants and a charge of criminal trespass to property.