2 injured in Waukegan boat explosion on Lake Michigan, officials say

Two people were taken to local hospitals after an explosion on a boat off the shores of suburban Waukegan on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the explosion occurred on Lake Michigan at approximately 2:35 p.m.

A Good Samaritan was able to rescue two individuals from the boat and bring them to shore. They were then taken to a local hospital, but there’s been no immediate update on their condition.

According to officials, the fire continued to burn more than an hour after the reported explosion, with a commercial boat keeping residents from getting too close to the boat. The Coast Guard is also monitoring to ensure there are no pollutants leaking into the lake from the burning vessel.

There were no immediate reports of what caused the explosion, and no further information on the incident was available.